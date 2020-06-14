You might remember Brandon Martin from 2018. You can be sure Lea Marquez Peterson does.
She won the Congressional District 2 GOP primary that year with a lot of financial backing and a really bad strategy of not debating (she could have used the practice). It paid off for her, but Martin was a big surprise, losing to Marquez Peterson by roughly 34 percent to 29 percent on a shoestring budget. It won him a lot of attention, especially after she was pounded by Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick that November.
Martin’s back, and if you look at money, he’s still in that No. 2 spot, this time behind former nobody Eric Ruden. And it’s by a long shot.
Martin is 35, lives in Sierra Vista and has an 8-year-old daughter. He signed up for the Army Reserves because of 9/11. He was in for 11 years, some of which was spent in Afghanistan as an interrogator. He came back and worked at Fort Huachuca 2010-18 as a civilian. Today, he’s doing “whatever I can that allows me to campaign” — that includes substitute teaching.
Before we got started, I had to ask Martin what he was thinking when he sent out a couple of eyebrow-raising campaign emails this election cycle.
One, sent last year, asked for donations “so I can train my sights on Ann Kirkpatrick and remove her from office in 2020.” At the bottom was a bullet with the word “Support” printed across it.
It’s bad enough to put a member of Congress in your sights. But it hits a little harder in CD2, where Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot in 2011.
“I’m going to take full responsibility for that one,” he told me. “I was trying to use a military metaphor.”
Then he went after Kirkpatrick, a Democrat who has been open about her battle with alcoholism.
He wasn’t backing away from that one. His campaign email called for her to “undergo periodic alcohol testing upon her return to work.”
That prompted an editorial I wrote headlined, “Brandon Martin: Is he for real?” — in which I called him “a pathetic bully.”
But Martin said he was only pointing out a bit of hypocrisy on the part of Kirkpatrick.
“You want to criticize the president…. and then you want to bash him for his moral character, but you have your own demons,” he said.
OK, let’s move on.
The issues
Coronavirus: He’s frustrated that a lot of government assistance “went to the 1 percent.” He believes we shouldn’t have shut down businesses because of the virus. “The fact of the matter is people get sick and die,” he said. His plan: Protect those at risk by having them quarantine and take precautions. Let people know what’s coming and tell them how they could be affected. He says we quarantined the wrong people. He has an interesting press release on his website about the LEAP Act: Liberate the Economy and American Paychecks. It’s his coronavirus rescue plan. He’s fully on board with holding China accountable for a lot of what’s happened.
National debt: “Not a lot of people are interested in this issue.” End of discussion. (His website calls the debt our largest threat to national security.)
National infrastructure: President Trump had a plan, the Democrats had a plan. Both evaporated, but both sides agreed it’s an urgent problem. Martin: “Infrastructure is not on my radar. I’m not saying it’s not important or doesn’t need to be addressed.” He said government is notoriously awful at planning and managing such projects. OK, he scores points there. But it needs some attention and Uncle Sam has all the cash. And we agree, it’s not as sexy as building a wall (he supports it) or trashing the Chinese (ditto).
Health care: He says it’s a mess nationwide. (Welcome to the party, Brandon.) Taking out the middleman would make it more affordable, but the government shouldn’t be involved either. He says we should take a defensive posture: Know what you’re being charged, improve the doctor-patient relationship, and bank on prevention because it works.
One of his favorite issues? The 16th Amendment (power to collect income tax). Martin calls income tax “a form of modern-day slavery” because it controls people. “We’re taxing everything we do, every aspect of our life. Sometimes we’re double taxed.” Without an income tax, “I think the economy would just flourish.”
Brandon Martin says he’s done running for public office if this doesn’t work out.
“It’s very comparable to the hours I worked in Afghanistan,” he says of the campaign trail. He has a dusty car to prove it.
“I’ll never stop fighting for this country,” he says. “I don’t have to be a politician to do that.”
(Find out more at brandonmartinforcongress.com)
—Dan Shearer