The Rev. Herb Chilstrom has degrees from five universities and seminaries, 15 honorary doctorates and traveled the world helping pastors and academics sift through the intricacies of faith.
Yet he could sum up his own beliefs in just three words: God is love.
And Herb Chilstrom — an empty and broken vessel redeemed by Christ — longed to show and understand the depths of that love with every breath.
Herb died Sunday at his home in Sahuarita. He was 88.
When I realized years ago who Herb Chilstrom was, I figured I wouldn’t get much face time with him. He was the first presiding bishop of a new denomination formed in 1988 when three Lutheran branches merged. In that role, he oversaw more than 5 million people at thousands of congregations in the new Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.
I called him “the Lutheran pope,” and he got around, meeting kings, presidents, international faith leaders and even that other pope.
And I had plenty of face-time, or at least he made me feel like it. When you were with Herb, he had a way of blocking out the world and focusing solely on you. He was genuinely interested in what you had to say, how you were handling life’s curve balls, and simply how you were doing. It was a gift, and like many things in his life, he freely gave to help others.
That’s what drove him to share some of the most private moments of his life in his writings — his relationship with a special-needs brother, his teenage son’s suicide, enduring the Depression with humor, and even his love for a favorite dog. He called his autobiography, “A Journey of Grace: The Formation of a Leader and a Church,” his “signature work.”
Herb’s writing was a pleasure to read. His words sometimes brought me to tears, and I often read passages a second or third time.
Yet we hardly agreed on everything. There was a part of Herb Chilstrom I wasn’t comfortable with for a long time yet eventually came to accept, then admire. Herb cut a path guided by Scripture, prayer and wise counsel that often put him at odds with fellow conservative Christians.
“I’m an evangelical conservative with a radical social conscience,” he told me in a 2012 interview. “Christ is my heart and the soul of my life. Radiating out from that is my conviction about being involved in the structures of society.”
Evangelically conservative and socially radical.
“I live on both sides, and I live there all the time,” he said.
I didn’t always get it, and still try to wrap my mind around how he could be so clearly comfortable with what I’d call having a foot in two worlds without feeling hypocritical. But Herb would say there’s just one world and we all have to learn to get along in it.
His foundation was the Bible, his conviction was that God loves everybody — and that everybody needs God’s love. Then he’d add that Christians are the ones who are supposed to be demonstrating it.
So simple, yet we make it complex. I think he found that puzzling, maybe even disappointing.
But today, Herb Chilstrom has finished the race, and he was sprinting when he crossed the finish line. He enjoys the company of God. Not because he was an upright man — though he was — but because God took care of the heavy lifting and Herb did his best to show his gratitude through the way he lived. His life was his best sermon.
— Dan Shearer