By now, almost everyone in Green Valley has received a request from the U.S. Census Bureau asking them to submit their census forms by mail, e-mail or phone. This is an event repeated every 10 years and is required by law. It provides valuable information for the nation and is the basis for the distribution of money to the states. Arizona gets $2,900 per year for every completed census document.
The census, which has been conducted every 10 years since the early years of the Republic, helps determine how many people live here and where they live. That information is used to determine political district lines and funding for public projects, including healthcare funding and funding for disasters. This is a large part of the funding now being used to fight the coronavirus. These funds are used to build roads, bridges, water lines, power lines, etc. Since we have many areas in Arizona that lack running water, sewer lines, electrical grids and roads, this money would be considered vital, yet less than 60% of our residents have completed the census and many do not intend to do so, thus reducing the amount of money we will get from the federal government.
Most people in Arizona have now received three requests to file their census information. Since many haven't done so, the Census Bureau is being forced to hire enumerators (people counters) to go door-to-door to collect the information. Over 500,000 people are being hired to do this job, including here in Arizona. If you are interested in doing this work, you are urged to go on-line and apply at: www.2020census.gov/jobs.
The census is not a political issue. There's no vast conspiracy involved here. Your credit card provider has much more information about you than the Census Bureau is requesting. As a matter of fact, those completing the census on line report that the process only takes four to five minutes and is very non-invasive. Please help Arizona recover this money for your benefit.
Rick Manuel lives in Green Valley.