The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center accepts the fact that we are living in interesting times. Recommendations from the White House, the CDC and Gov. Ducey’s office must be taken seriously.
Recommendations include cancellation of gatherings of 10 or more people. Our Chamber will comply with these recommendations through the end of March, possibly longer as the issue evolves. Our Corporate/Community Partner Board Meeting on March 24 has been canceled and the Member Networking Mixer scheduled for March 26 has been postponed.
CDC recommendations for businesses are to have sick employees stay home and employees who are well but who have a sick family member at home with COVID-19 should notify their supervisor and refer to CDC guidance of their potential exposure. Businesses should perform routine environmental cleaning and reduce or eliminate travel plans. Working remotely from home is also encouraged, if this is at all possible.
This issue is obviously a hardship on many in our community and this is no different for our businesses and their employees. Unexpected closing of their doors for weeks at a time is not in the business plan of most entrepreneurs. While taking precautions is prudent, life goes on. If you feel comfortable, we encourage you to support local businesses in any way you can as they navigate this difficult situation.
Our Visitor Center, which is generally open seven days a week, will remain open during normal business hours of Monday thru Friday from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm. We will be closed on weekends until further notice. While traffic in our office has lightened this past week, requests for information on hiking trails is spiking so feel free to stop by if this is of interest.
Look for updates on our website at www.greenvalleysahuarita.com.
Randy Graf is president and CEO of the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.