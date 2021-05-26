Sometimes being a politician requires being quiet.
As impossible as it might seem for those who hold elected office, choosing not to say anything can be just as significant as pontificating on an issue of public concern.
That’s why we wish a couple of our state lawmakers would shut up.
Last week Arizona’s top health official, Dr. Cara Christ, announced that the effort to get more people vaccinated against the coronavirus was slowing down in part because several conspiracy-minded legislators were publicly expressing the reasons they have decided not to get the shot.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, said the vaccines have not been approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration (They have). And he questioned both the need for the vaccine and the alarm that he said has “shut down the world economy.” (As if the death of 3.5 million people worldwide isn’t convincing enough.)
Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, said he heard that the vaccine “…kills lab animals, hasn’t been truly fully safe, (and is) still in the experimental stages.” None of which is true.
USA Today tracked down the social media rumor that testing of the COVID-19 vaccine was stopped because it killed all the animals injected with the shot.
“All three coronavirus vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States were tested on animals in preclinical trials,” it states in a May 20 article. “As other independent fact-checking organizations have noted, there is no evidence that large numbers of animals died from the vaccine testing. The claim plays into the false notion that coronavirus vaccines are dangerous.”
The idiocy of these and other like-minded lawmakers who are consistently re-elected to the state Legislature in Arizona seems inevitable. Many of these elected officials are the same people who continue to espouse election fraud conspiracies, including the hare-brained belief that some of Maricopa’s ballots have bamboo fibers, therefore must be from China.
To date, we’ve heard nothing of inaccurate ballots counts after more than 500,000 votes have been tabulated and the auditing firm has stopped inspecting ballots for bamboo fibers after it was obviously a waste of time.
If you doubt the veracity of the information being published by state and federal agencies, if you don’t believe anything the media tells you, talk to your personal physician about whether getting the vaccine is a good idea.
What you shouldn’t do is what Borelli and Roberts are doing, which is surfing social media and basing their decision — and their public statements — on what country singers, the local barber, and other conspiracy-minded idiots are promoting.
Make an effort to talk to someone you trust who works in the profession that is dealing with this health crisis. If you still aren’t convinced that it’s a good idea to get the shot, at least you will be making an informed decision.
Most important of all, consider the source of your information.
Chances are, if it’s a third-hand social media rumor, it’s in everyone’s best interest not to repeat this hypocrisy.
We wish someone would tell that to Sen. Borelli and Rep. Roberts.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.