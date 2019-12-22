Sometimes you have no alternative but to make the hard choice.
Property owner Jose Olivar put the City of Bisbee in that situation by failing to pay the sewer and trash bill for an apartment building listed in his name in the Warren District. He owed more than $87,000 on Nov. 30 and left city officials with little choice but to shut off sewer service.
We stand by that decision, despite the hardship created for the nine residents who were effectively made homeless by their landlord’s irresponsible behavior.
The Town of Sahuarita is considering doing the same to wastewater customers. Last fiscal year, there was $746,760 in delinquent balances in wastewater bills for the town.
Bisbee has a long history of uncollected sewer bills. In 2009 the Sierra Vista Herald/Review reported the city was owed some $300,000 from 255 overdue accounts. By 2017, that unpaid balance had reached $2.2 million and Mayor David Smith vowed to address the problem.
“During my campaign, I discussed the necessity to start (actually) collecting outstanding debts, including sewer and trash. Relying on people ‘to do the right thing’ plainly hasn’t worked and therefore, a new strategy needed to be developed and employed,” Smith wrote in an opinion published in the newspaper on Aug. 6, 2017.
Olivar is the poster child of the city’s “new” effort to enforce its payment policy. The property owner lives in California and until threatened with having service to the apartments shut off in March 2018, had not paid a dime against the sewer and trash bill since acquiring the asset in 2014.
We sympathize with residents who are literally out in the cold just a few days before the holidays. City officials made sure, well in advance, that residents were notified of the possible disconnect before it happened. As unfortunate as it is, residents had fair warning that there was a strong possibility of losing service and needed to act or bear the consequences.
When scofflaws enjoy public services without paying their fair share, it falls on others to pick up more of the costs associated with the services being rendered. Bisbee’s long history of delinquent sanitation bills has a negative impact on the city’s financial standing, as well as forcing fewer people to pay more for those, like Olivar, who choose not to pay.
City officials should have a clear conscience and not have any problem sleeping at night after acting on this situation.
It’s about time they did.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.