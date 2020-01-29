A lot of people have shared stories about the Rev. Herb Chilstrom, who died Jan. 19, at his home in Sahuarita. Bill Brown shared this email below that Herb wrote to his golf group, which included Bill. Herb’s wife, Corinne, wholeheartedly agreed to let us publish it. It’s a wonderful glimpse into the reverend’s sense of humor.
Last Sunday, Bill and Barb Brown joined Corinne and me for brunch here at La Posada, our retirement community in Green Valley. Bill is a member of our golf group that plays on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He’s a native of England.
After a sumptuous meal, and as we were about to have dessert, Bill leaned forward and asked me in a whisper, “Herb, is there a ‘WC’ nearby?”
As some of you know, “WC” in England is an abbreviation for “Water Closet” — toilet or lavatory.
Unfortunately, my life has been spent largely in the church. I thought Bill was asking if there was a “Wesleyan Church” nearby. In England, Methodist Churches are often referred to as “Wesleyan Churches” — or “WC's.”
When I told Bill there was a “WC” only three miles down the road, he got a very puzzled and troubled look on his face. Before he could explain that look, I went on to tell Bill that a number of residents here at La Posada go to the WC about once a week. Others, I suggested, only go every other week. But I also emphasized that La Posada strives to meet all our needs and provides van service to the WC for those who like to go more often, even several times a week. In fact, I noted for Bill that there’s a van that leaves from the front door at 8:00, 10:00, 12:00 and 2:00. It stops at any place in town. So, theoretically, anyone who needs to go could go to the WC four times a day. I told Bill that one day I actually saw one old resident —with a strained look on his face — do just that — he went to the WC four times in a single day! I can’t imagine that kind of devotion.
At this point Bill’s face began to redden. He shifted uneasily in his chair. I knew he and Barb usually went to the Episcopal Church, so couldn’t understand why he seemed so troubled about the WC.
Bill tried to interrupt me again, but I wanted him to get the full story about the WC. So I went on to explain to Bill that the WC is a fine facility, able to seat as many as 250 at one time. It could even squeeze in 300 if necessary, I said. I added that years ago men took seats on one side and women on the other, but now men and women sit side by side at the same time. I also mentioned that those who go to the WC are known in town for the fine music they make.
Just when Bill seemed about to interrupt me still once more, I added that another feature of the WC is that visitors are always welcome and are encouraged to linger as long as they wish. I said the WC even provides reading material at each seat for these more casual guests.
At that point Bill lost it. With a frenzied look on his face he leapt from his chair and rushed out the dining room door. He didn’t touch his dessert and even left without thanking us for the delicious meal. He acted like he couldn’t wait to go.
The next time I saw Bill he had a look of great relief on his face. I thought to myself, “That’s exactly what one should expect to happen when one goes to a WC.”