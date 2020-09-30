My Green Valley and Tucson offices have received a number of calls from constituents concerned about how Pima County’s projected $70 million budget shortfall will impact road repair in their neighborhoods, a concern heightened by property tax bills that are landing in mailboxes.
As you know, I’ve been working to find a way to “just fix our roads” for years. After exploring various avenues, the Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a model used in Maricopa County known as PAYGO. The implemented PAYGO plan allowed Maricopa County to virtually “write a check and pay cash” for a new courthouse without tax raising or bond issuing. Simply described, in Pima County, with the winding down of the 1997 HURF Bond program, and its associated debt, along with a restructuring of DOT resources and staffing, would allow Pima County to allocate monies for road repair from its General Fund, the County’s “household account” and road repair would be on a “Pay-As-You-GO” basis.
Then COVID-19 struck.
State-shared revenues and other funding sources are anticipated to dry up, and even disappear. Recession issues caused by the pandemic were never foreseen, nor could they have been, as just a mere eight months ago, the economy was on a record-breaking tear. Since that time, there has been some misguided speculation that the County’s road repair plan, which calls for repairing all roadways in unincorporated Pima County within 10 years, has evaporated.
That is simply misinformation.
The Pima County PAYGO plan still calls for $301 million from HURF revenues and $225 million from the General Fund over the 10-year period. While it is true that COVID-19 is wreaking economic havoc on our businesses, schools, and in our community’s overall health, the Board of Supervisors-approved commitment to repairing our roads has been “double-downed” on by front-loading an additional $56 million in road repair monies this fiscal year, which jump-starts and continues the momentum towards fixing our roads.
Our Green Valley community is indeed fortunate to have numerous selfless volunteers who serve on various road repair-prioritization committees. The Green Valley Council’s Traffic and Arroyos Committee has been an essential influencer in providing Pima County guidance and attention to Green Valley’s road repair needs. Their efforts provided me with the support and resources needed for me to convince the Board of Supervisors to vote to amend and approve Green Valley’s Road Repair Plan to be increased from roughly $60,000 to well over $600,000 in 2018. Their leadership and advocacy for Green Valley roads has cascaded over to other significant Pima County road repair entities as well, such as the Pima County Transportation Advisory Committee and the Regional Transportation Authority.
I am proud that even with dissension, disagreement, and lack of funding, through these various committees, we have still managed to accomplish repairing more than 15 miles of roads in Green Valley, with much more to come.
All of this illustrates what a unified, community voice and effort can accomplish. We have more road repair to do, that is for sure. However, anticipating and focusing on future road projects makes Green Valley’s future brighter.
Supervisor Steve Christy represents District 4, which includes all of Green Valley and part of Sahuarita.