What could possibly be worth hiding from the public if the intention of an election audit is to restore voter confidence?
The Arizona Senate this week released about 22,000 documents ranging from emails with voters about the audit to disputes with other elected officials about the effort. That may sound like a lot of documents, but it’s not everything. The Senate also provided a 269-page list of documents it would not release, which appeared to include nearly all communications with Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based company contracted to conduct the audit.
Let’s back up the train here.
In April, the Senate authorized an audit of Maricopa County’s ballots from the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election. Despite public statements from several senators who claimed the outcome of the tabulation was fraudulent — they believe Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won the election — Senate President Karen Fann has argued vigorously that the intention of the process was to restore voter confidence. Enough people were asking enough questions in the opinion of Sen. Fann to raise concerns that voters had lost faith in the validity of the outcome. By conducting a complete forensic audit, Sen. Fann professed, constituents could decide for themselves on the integrity of the process.
Literally every step since the audit was authorized has been diametrically opposed to the stated goal of restoring voter confidence.
The Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, an inexperienced, decidedly bias company to conduct the audit. Before being hired by the Arizona Senate, the owner of the company, Doug Logan, appeared before government committees contending election fraud happened in the presidential contest.
Cyber Ninjas, with the backing of the Senate, has kept the audit exclusive and secretive. Democrats were not allowed to view the ballot recount. Requests for public records have been denied. A hearing on the preliminary findings of the audit was restricted to Sen. Fann, and a select few Republicans. Financing of the multi-million-dollar audit has been a secret, except for the $150,000 the Senate authorized to pay for a portion of the process.
Now, public records are being hidden from view, without a legitimate explanation of why this is necessary and consistent with the goal of restoring public confidence.
About 2,500 documents have been withheld, with the reasons being legislative privilege, attorney-client privilege or other privileges, according to a log provided by the Senate’s attorney. Those included emails between Arizona senators, Arizona Senate staff, their attorneys, audit liaison Ken Bennett, Logan and others. It took 21 weeks, a lawsuit, appeals proceedings and two court orders to get the Senate to comply with the public records law.
That lack of transparency doesn’t build voter confidence, it destroys voter confidence.
The continued secrecy of this forensic audit — if it qualifies as an audit at all — has left one lasting idea in the minds of voters: Senate Republicans are not compelled to abide by the public records law.
This process lacks the transparency and professionalism necessary to accomplish its goal.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.