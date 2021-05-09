As if being a teacher isn’t hard enough already.
Amid the pandemic, controversies surrounding mask-wearing and other COVID-19 protocols and adapting on the fly to remote learning, teachers may now have to abide by a proposed state law that would restrict what they can present in a classroom.
Breaking the law could cost up to $5,000 in direct penalty and potentially more money if the instruction receives state funding.
The same quandary that has swallowed the once sacred objectivity of journalism is now creeping into schools, with politicians debating whether teachers can draft controversial curriculums. This harkens back to the age-old and seemingly never-ending debate on evolution. Did mankind really evolve from apes or did God create man, and then woman?
Today’s debate in our State Legislature questions the authority of teachers to present controversial perspectives on moments in our history. Two lawmakers fired the opening volley in the current controversy in December when they criticized the implementation of “The 1619 Project” by the Balsz School District in Phoenix. The curriculum was developed by The New York Times and contextualizes America’s founding and history by examining the impacts of slavery on the nation.
Now Senate Bill 1532 takes the debate a step further by penalizing teachers if they allow classroom discussions on controversial topics such as racism or fail to give equal weight to divisive topics. Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, who chairs the House Education Committee, amended the original bill to include the penalties and define what constitutes “controversial issues” in a classroom. The amended version of the initiative passed the House Wednesday and will now be sent back to the Senate for a vote, before potentially reaching the governor’s desk.
Similar legislation has already passed in Idaho, Arkansas and Texas.
The real challenges of these laws are who defines what is controversial and who decides which perspective is represented. Civics teachers who fear the consequences of a student reporting discussion of a “controversial” subject would understandably curb instruction on relevant social issues. History teachers afraid they might get in trouble discussing the causes of the Civil War might focus classroom review on less compelling – and less accurate – factors contributing to this nation’s worst conflict.
Politicizing our classrooms and allowing politicians to dictate the parameters of school curriculum will assure further divisiveness of our nation. If this law is adopted in Arizona our state will add to existing reasons for teachers not to work here and will result in our students being ill-prepared for their future endeavors.
If this bill does make it to Gov. Ducey’s desk, we hope he has the good sense not to sign it into law.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.