When I launched my campaign for the state Legislature, I did so with the environment top of mind. As a graduate of the nation’s top environmental law school, I am appalled by our political leaders’ lack of urgency on climate change.
I chose to run, in part, because my environmental values stand in stark contrast to those of incumbent Democrat Daniel Hernandez. In recent years, my opponent broke with his own party on key environmental votes.
In 2018, for example, Hernandez voted with Republicans to eliminate a longstanding legal doctrine that requires judges to give credit to the scientific findings of environmental protection agencies such as the EPA. Rolling back this doctrine was a longstanding objective of corporate polluters.
Then, just as the world was about to batten down the hatches against COVID-19, Mr. Hernandez voted in support of fossil fuels. This time, he voted in support of legislation backed by Southwest Gas – the same company that had (coincidentally?) donated to Mr. Hernandez’s re-election campaign the month prior. Mayor Romero of Tucson opposed the bill.
Last week, I learned that a major environmental organization is spending $30,000 to boost Mr. Hernandez’s election prospects. I scratched my head. Why would a well-respected environmental organization invest money to ensure the victory of a Democrat with an anti-environmental record?
And then I learned the full story behind Mr. Hernandez’s benefactor – the Environmental Defense Fund (“EDF”). At its inception, EDF’s motto reflected an uncompromising, take-no-hostages approach to environmental advocacy: “sue the bastards.”
But ten years ago, the EDF broke with every other major environmental organization by embracing the oil and gas industry and their largesse. Around that same time, the EDF announced its support for fracking – the practice of teasing natural gas out of the Earth with a mysterious cocktail of injected chemicals. Indeed, many of EDF’s board members hold personal investments in the fracking industry. The relationship benefits both sides: EDF receives financial contributions from deep-pocketed donors, and big corporate polluters improve their public image by aligning with a respected environmental group.
With that new perspective, I came to understand better why EDF would support my opponent Daniel Hernandez. EDF owes one to the fossil fuel industry. And the fossil fuel industry owes one to Daniel Hernandez. It was Mr. Hernandez, after all, who voted against his party and in favor of polluters – twice.
As a candidate, I have taken the No Fossil Fuel pledge, meaning that I have not and will not accept campaign contributions from those who have a vested interest in accelerating an already rapid race to planetary catastrophe. As your next representative, I will be a reliable vote in favor of renewable energy sources.
Billy Peard is a Democratic candidate for state Legislative District 2. Learn more about him at billypeard.com