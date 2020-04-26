This month, Wisconsin sent its voters to the ballot box amidst a global pandemic. Despite push-back from both public health officials and the governor, thousands compromised their health to stand out in the rain and wait in crowds so they could exercise their constitutional right to vote.
In March, Arizonans also faced the quandary of compromising their health to vote. Fortunately, Arizona has a robust vote-by-mail system, which mitigated a possible low-turnout primary. Still, no American should have to pick between putting their health on the line and participating in their democracy.
Arizonans age 65 years and older comprise 22 percent of Arizona’s total population. We know from medical professionals that COVID-19 puts this age group, of which I am also a part, at higher risk. As a state, we should significantly promote voting by mail to help remove the unnecessary stress of in-person voting. This is particularly true for high risk communities, such as Green Valley, where the median age is 72 and voter turnout is historically high.
In fact, Congress must pass legislation that will safeguard our democracy in every state.
First, we must transition aggressively to vote-by-mail across the country. The more we encourage social distancing, the faster we can overcome the spread of COVID-19. Americans are learning how to do almost everything from home, and filling out a ballot from the safety of one’s kitchen table is one more safeguard that can be added to the list. Hundreds of thousands of Americans already vote by mail. Every state can and should implement vote-by-mail procedures before November.
Second, for those who may not have easy access to mailboxes or postal services, Congress must also mandate that every state provide at least 15 days of early in-person voting. This measure will minimize crowds and allow for improved sanitation procedures at polling places for people who are unable to vote by mail.
Finally, in its next stimulus bill, Congress must appropriate more funds for this undertaking. The $400 million in the CARES Act is not enough to fully implement vote-by-mail. Further, Congress should eliminate the burdensome fund-matching from states that it currently requires. States are already facing immense financial hardship and we should not be adding more costs that they must cover.
While the president may claim that vote-by-mail unfavorably affects Republicans, the preservation of our democracy should not be a partisan issue — it should be an American issue. If President Trump wants to make America great, he should let Americans vote like he does, by mail.
Free and fair elections are the foundation of our Democracy. They are what differentiate us from authoritarian-ruled countries like Russia and China. If we don’t act immediately, the right to vote will be significantly impaired and the foundation of our democracy will begin to crumble. Especially in a time of crisis, we cannot compromise the sanctity of our elections.
That’s why I will continue to fight to see that you and your family can participate in our democracy safely this November. The 2020 election is a critical one, and now, more than ever, all voters matter and their voices must be heard.
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick represents Arizona’s Congressional District 2, which includes Green Valley and Sahuarita.