Green Valley Fire District covers Green Valley and the southern part of Sahuarita.
One of the fun aspects of being a firefighter is the chance to go out and interact with our young, school-age kids and share our safety messages. We go out and frequently dress up in our complete fire ensemble, which includes a bulky mask that muffles our voice, and tease the kids that even though we sound like Darth Vader the kids do not need to be scared should they see a firefighter dressed up like this in an emergency.
With today’s new COVID-19 crisis, our Darth Vader voices are not just restricted to the kids. As our crews interact with the public responding to various emergency calls, they must put on masks, gowns, glasses, and other personal protective equipment for their safety and yours, and we want to make sure you are not scared or offended by our entrance. As your Fire Chief, I want to take a minute and share what you can expect from Green Valley Fire District during these new and challenging times and ask for your help as we navigate these new waters.
911 response
Green Valley Fire District stands ready to respond to any and all 911 calls that come in for help. When a 911 call is placed, the 911 dispatcher will follow up with a set of questions regarding the details of your emergency. In addition, they will include a series of screening questions related specifically to COVID-19.
Questions like, “Do you or anyone in your house have a fever, cough, or flu like symptoms?” Please be honest in your response to these questions. This will better protect our crews when they respond to your emergency.
Upon arrival at your emergency, crews will once again do a quick triage with similar question regarding COVID-19. Again, please be honest. This allows our crews to not only protect themselves and you with protective equipment, but it also allows the crews a chance to evaluate how to best conserve personal protective equipment that is in short supply right now.
Should I call 911 for flu-like symptoms?
For patients experiencing minor flu-like symptoms such as a cough, body aches, and fatigue, or who have had past symptoms but are now improving, we encourage you to call your local healthcare provider or make arrangements for a telemedicine visit via your insurance company. Patients should call 911 when they are experiencing more severe symptoms such as a high fever, severe shortness of breath, or have other symptoms in addition to these specified.
GVFD responds to COVID-19 patients
Some of our patients recently expressed concern that if they identify COVID-19 symptoms during the 911 call or when crews arrive that GVFD will not respond or will leave. This is absolutely not true. Our crews simply want time to prepare to protect themselves for this potential encounter. Please don’t hesitate to contact 911 for your emergency.
What can I do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or learn more about COVID-19?
The most basic steps are still the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, cough into a tissue or sleeve not into your hands, disinfect routinely around your house or work-space, and practice social distancing as much as possible. More information regarding COVID-19 can be found at webcms.pima.gov/covid19; www.cdc.gov; www.azdhs.gov;www.azhealth.gov/COVID-19
Should I call 911 for toilet paper?
NO! OK, this is not happening, but it got your attention. On a serious note, the GVFD routinely sees the significant stress that this crisis is placing on the members of our communities and wants to encourage everyone to remain calm and act responsibly when out shopping. Many members of our community don’t have the resources to buy weeks’ worth of food and supplies at one time. Please consider this before rushing out to stock up on toilet paper, or draining the canned food isle, hoarding the hand sanitizer, or eating all the ice cream (firefighters like ice cream).
What can I do to support GVFD?
I frequently get calls checking to see how the community can best support our firefighters during this difficult time. This answer is simple. Take care of each other and our communities. We are all in this together. Be a good neighbor, be patient with one another, don’t be a hoarder, support our local businesses and restaurants, and say thank you to those who are on the front lines of this battle including our first responders, hospital workers, healthcare facilities, nursing and care homes, our doctor offices, and all public health providers. Your prayers, smiles, and encouraging words make all the difference in the world. Remember, we are In This Together.
Chuck Wunder is fire chief for the Green Valley Fire District.