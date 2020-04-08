Public officials (appointed and elected) share the burden of protecting first responders and medical providers actively engaged in the battle against COVID-19. The shockingly high rate of pandemic-related infections and deaths among these Red-White-Blue professionals across the nation demonstrates the life-and-death nature of this threat.
Those sacrifices will not be in vain if the rest of us heed the warning: this enemy is extremely formidable and should not be underestimated.
First responders and medical providers in some areas have yet to be hit by the microscopic tsunami engulfing the coasts and inner cities. Recent experience shows that we have never faced such an insidious foe before. Only an experienced science fiction writer could have created a more daunting adversary. Invisibility makes it so stealthy that it can be transmitted asymptomatically.
As you read these words you could be unknowingly carrying it and spreading it. Unlike previous pathogens, this enemy microbe manifests several other unique characteristics. It has an extremely long incubation period (14 days) and can exist on its own outside of a host for undetermined periods of time. It has the potential to kill several hundreds of thousands of people if inappropriately managed.
There are still so many unknowns about this enemy that extreme caution and radical remedies may be necessary to defeat it. We do know that it seems to favor elderly persons with pre-existing conditions, first responders and medical providers. Alarmingly high “front line” contamination rates have shown us how dangerous this substance can be.
We can honor the champions who have already fallen in this fight by learning and applying the lessons their experiences have taught us. From a national and local policy perspective, those in the R-W-B community deserve absolute priority regarding the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination resources, and critical supplies. If they go down, we go down.
Elected and appointed officials, who play critical roles in this microbe-war, can honor their sacrifices by engaging in noble cooperative behavior instead of petty politics. Americans are dying in horrible ways; if we lose too many of our front-line warriors because of inaction or pettiness we could we could lose this war. Only strongly supported and well-protected first responders and health practitioners can keep us safe, treat patients, save lives, and eventually conquer this adversary.
The only thing standing between us and disaster are the R-W-B professionals whom we have long taken for granted. If we let them down, the consequences could be catastrophic. If you agree, then please let the appropriate officials know. In the meantime, all of us need to do our part in this war by strictly adhering to the federal protective mitigation guidelines and setting a good example for the loved ones in our lives.
Chief James T. McBride is a retired Ohio police chief who serves as a peer support police officer with the Grand River Police Department. He is a graduate of the National Defense University and a member of the Lake County (Ohio) ADAMHS Board.