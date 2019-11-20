We are shocked at the VA’s statistics shared by Dr. Tim Kirk recently.
Dr. Kirk, founder of the Warrior Healing Center (WHC), transformed the Sierra Vista office building into a community of veteran service organizations who offer active and former military personnel easy access to diverse programs.
While most of us were relaxing during a three-day Veterans Day weekend, Dr. Kirk was hosting Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix and staging an open house at WHC. A major focus of that public event included creating awareness of the most challenging tragedy facing today’s military: Suicides.
Dr. Kirk reported more veterans committed suicide 2008-2017 than servicemembers died during the entire 20-year Vietnam War. 58,193 Americans died from all causes during that conflict and appropriately, our country erected a national monument in their honor. During the previously mentioned 10-year period, according to the VA, “at least” 60,000 veterans committed suicide, though this crisis hasn’t captured our nation’s attention the way Vietnam did. Further, these statistics fail to include questionable deaths like drug overdoses and suspected vehicular suicides.
Kirk and Dix are committed to changing that reality.
During the WHC open house, the pair discussed innovative ideas addressing the issues contributing to this tragedy.
WHC now hosts a community-veteran Task Force serving as the “911 for Veteran Families” with a 24/7 operations center that matches needs with resources in a timely manner — and ensures that veterans never feel forgotten. “Our veterans are using the skills they learned in the military to serve our community. Our community is taking responsibility for caring for our veterans,” Kirk said, describing the strategy for the Task Force. “There’s a war going on that is killing veterans from an invisible enemy. We will meet that enemy and fight back with the determination of our forebears in the World Wars.”
Sierra Vista may be at the forefront of identifying and confronting the causes of this crisis. WHC and the commitment of Kirk and Dix are exactly the resources needed to determine how to end this tragedy.
“Many folks remember the Battles of Britain and Iwo Jima for the heroic fights; fewer servicemen died in those two events combined than what we currently face in the Suicide War. We can’t treat this like a mere social disease. It’s a fight — and our veterans know how to fight together to defeat any enemy,” Kirk said. “In Cochise County, fight’s on!”
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.