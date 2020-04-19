At La Posada, we have always viewed our connection with our surrounding community among our most important relationships. Over the past 33 years, we have developed many friendships, supported sponsorships, and provided services and programs for the residents of Green Valley and Sahuarita. As a non-profit entity focused on maximizing the well-being of seniors, we have a sense of obligation to the success and health of the local community.
Our role has never felt more real. More than just an essential business, we are truly home to more than 750 residents, as well as a community family that also includes our 600 management and staff. Our dedicated volunteer board of trustees, many of whom live or have worked in this area, are committed to La Posada's community partnerships.
Early on, we took a number of steps to prevent a potential coronavirus infection. We put detailed plans in place to support our residents and staff to reduce the opportunity for exposure, adapting many services including home-delivered dining, “To Your Door” grocery services, personal shopping, live broadcasting of key communications, and videotaped fitness programs, to name a few.
Late April 16, we were notified of our first positive case, an employee who thankfully has no direct contact with residents and who is at home and doing well. We are doing thorough contact tracing and are implementing aggressive actions to further limit the spread. We will continue to screen staff daily for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of any work shift. Social distancing has been stressed and masks have been distributed to all employees and made available to residents. Special employee policies for pandemic sick leave or displaced worker assistance have been put in place. Some staff are now doing different jobs. Limited daycare will continue to be available to assist some essential La Posada employees.
There has been a temporary pause to many of our community connections. Since the awareness of higher risk levels in early March, we have taken numerous precautionary measures, including the cancellation of public events and resident gatherings, and the restriction of non-essential visitation in La Posada Assisted Living and Independent Living residential neighborhoods. It feels strange, and like the rest of our staff and residents, I miss the frequent social interaction and hugs that La Posada is known for.
Recently, we suspended the preschool program at the Los Ninos de Valle and the Adult Day program at Posada Life Community Services. The Senior Lunch Program now distributes seven frozen meals a week to its regular attendees, rather than coming to the Community Center to dine with others. Our other public venues at La Posada, including Posada Java and the Vensel Treasure Shoppe, suspended operations earlier in March. Posada Java is now the temporary warehouse for our grocery program.
Happily, we can report that morale remains very good at La Posada these days. While none of us has experienced anything quite like this, a new normal has supported our residents in their efforts to effectively self-isolate, stay healthy, and save lives. As always, we work to stay connected, to maintain an open path of consistent communication, and to care for one another.
When the concerns of the pandemic can be safely relaxed, we look forward to resuming the social, family relationships that gathering together can bring. And we look equally forward to opening our doors to all of you, our good friends.
Joni Condit is the president and CEO of La Posada at Park Centre Inc.