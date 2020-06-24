A couple of weeks ago, Jim Herman of Green Valley wrote a Letter to the Editor titled, “A white guy’s questions.” Jim has been a lot of things in life: Peace Corps volunteer, Army NCO, high school teacher, husband and dad and friend.
“I’ve loved this country in times of war and peace and am now heartbroken witnessing what is ripping our nation apart,” he wrote. “It’s gut-wrenching to think that we’re now a nation teetering on the brink of committing war on itself.”
“All I know for certain is that at my age of 77, and having survived four major heart surgeries, my remaining days on earth are finite. During my remaining time on this planet I would love to play a part in coming to grips with our gaping racial divide. I want to be a part of the solution to this ugly social justice chasm. I don’t want to be a remaining part of the problem.
“Can someone, ANYONE, help me in this quest? Black person, White person — whomever. All suggestions gratefully accepted.”
• • •
In a matter of days, Jim Herman heard from readers from Maine to Oregon Here’s some of what they told him.
•One mentioned a forum last year on race at the Green Valley library. “I have some real questions about how we can make this a more diverse and welcoming community and question whether or not being an age restricted community is valid,” she wrote. “We need to do a lot of listening and learning…”
•“Some years ago, my physician's assistant told me I could help my hypertension if I limited sodium to 1500 mg a day,” one woman wrote. “That's when I started to learn how sodium hides in all sorts of common places.”
“For me, my 40 year old struggle with my own racism is a lot the same. A U Washingtom Professor (Boba) taught that ‘In Democracy there is no privilege.’ I found most of mine there — in my casual acceptance of and desire for privilege. Other places too — but mostly there. I wish you well.”
•“Just by writing your letter you made a difference to have that kind of caring to say how you feel. I bet you did make a difference to all the students you taught. Sounds like you are a very thoughtful person and that is all that matters. Kids are smart, they see that…”
“Keep speaking out, we can turn this around. Love always wins.”
•“Jim, you’re asking what to do that’s constructive? You know what to do. You’re doing it. Continue to speak out fearlessly. Demand accountability for Senator McSally, Governor Ducey and Representative Lesko and others; and from Senator Sinema as well…”
•“I, too, am white and have wondered what on earth I could do. So I have an idea. In a very small way perhaps we could start by communicating regularly with people of another skin color. By Zoom for now?
“Green Valley is predominantly white. I'm wondering whether you have heard from anyone who claims to be other than white? Perhaps we could start a small focus group of people of different skin colors? For example, one white person for every person who is not white-skinned?”
•“Just a quick note to thank you for your very humble and honest perspective in the Green Valley News. You said what was on the minds of many white people who have served in the Peace Corps.”
•“You can learn more about Books for Classrooms at https://www.booksforclassrooms.org/. We have developed a lengthy list of age appropriate books on diversity for southern Arizona children and teachers, grades K-12. In the process we've learned how much we didn't know! I'm enclosing our current Teacher's List. Many of the books are available at our wonderful public library.
“I suggest you might start with How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X Kendi and then read his previous book, Stamped From the Beginning: A Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America. You may also want to read Richard Rothstein's The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America. Watching Ken Burn's Central Park Five is also helpful in understanding how the system works to the disadvantage of minorities…”
•“Years ago in college I had a black male friend and we were not served in restaurants and I’ve been run off the road when I was driving him in my car. Later in life I had another black friend and when we went out to bars or dancing, I never experienced any negative behavior, but he told me he was accosted in the restroom at least twice while he was with me.
“For a person of color, It could be as simple as getting on an elevator and a white woman grasps her purse just a bit tighter – as Barack Obama recently expressed, or telling a black woman she wouldn’t be interested in that purse because it was too expensive – as Oprah Winfrey mentioned happening to her in Switzerland. It’s the subtleties of things that you and I wouldn’t even notice, that add up.
“I remember when my husband and I were in South Africa about the time apartheid was ending. We were in a national park and staying in a cabin for a few days. The black workers would clean your cabin and while you were away, you left out food and they would cook it for you. You could hear the black workers laughing and having a great time in their nearby place of work, but when they walked by you, their heads were down and never looked up – even if you said hello. It was a very odd kind of feeling because I wanted to be friendly and say thank you. But it really wasn’t accepted.
“But what I’m trying to say is that you and I will never experience the hurt and ignorance that has been bestowed upon many of our friends of color. It’s not possible to truly walk in their shoes and understand it all. It’s so disheartening to see what is happening in the world today. I too thought there had been advances in race relations over the years, but with what had happened over the last couple of years – it's obvious not much has changed.”