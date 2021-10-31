We hope the extremism that is dominating the early campaigns for Arizona governor isn’t a sign of things to come.
Three announced candidates for the state’s top government executive took the stage earlier this month and pushed the envelope of sanity with unrealistic and pointedly unscientific statements that were nothing less than an embarrassment for any sane, responsible citizen.
Kari Lake encouraged unvaccinated police to walk off the job.
Matt Salmon said he would have fired every teacher in the state who failed to show up for work when schools closed last year due to the pandemic.
Steve Gaynor hinted that the 2020 election was a fraud, as was his loss to Katie Hobbs for secretary of state in 2018. He also joined the other candidates in calling for an end to mail-in balloting, which about 80% of Arizona voters utilized in the last election.
Salmon, who is still festering from former President Trump’s endorsement of Lake, warned that FBI agents might begin attending school board meetings to identify “terrorists.” He proposed deploying National Guard troops to safeguard the free speech liberties of vocal parents complaining to school board members about mask requirements.
Who are these people?
When did the definition of “crazy” change to normal?
We watched something similar, but not nearly as extreme, happen to Martha McSally in her consecutive bids for election to the U.S. Senate. Former appointed Sen. McSally transformed from a brilliant, rational and highly-effective politician to an “uber-conservative” when she campaigned against candidate and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the Republican primary. Instead of lauding her accomplishments as a U.S. representative and senator, she appeared in commercials wearing a fighter pilot jumpsuit and reminding potential voters that she was a military hardliner.
She coined the phrase “grow a pair of ovaries” in Congress and relied on Trump’s support to win the conservative vote.
She won the primary, but her extremism – which would be considered moderate among today’s gubernatorial candidates – handicapped her chances against Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. Instead of Republicans holding at least one of Arizona’s two U.S. Senate seats, the state turned blue when a majority of voters rejected Ms. McSally’s conservative campaign rhetoric.
Republicans are doomed to repeat that scenario if the party nominates one of the three candidates who took the stage this month. Appealing to populist principles and making outrageous, often false, statements do not portend the leadership required to be Arizona’s governor.
We can look to Doug Ducey as the example.
When he took office in 2014 the state’s finances were calamitous. Lawmakers broke constitutionally-approved amendments to fund basic state government services and mortgaged state-owned buildings while trying to figure out how to overcome a more than $1 billion budget deficit.
Those kinds of critical situations don’t require a crazy conservative who offers up a platform that may be politically popular, but only makes matters worse.
We’re not seeing any leadership among the three candidates who stepped to the stage last week.
We’re seeing “wanna-be” politicians who will say anything, no matter how extreme, to get your vote.