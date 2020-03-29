Last year, criminologist James Alan Fox of Northeastern University published a study that showed that “homicides by intimate partners are increasing, driven primarily by gun violence after almost four decades of decline.”
Working as a prosecutor in the Pima County Attorney’s Office, I have observed many disturbing examples of domestic violence. You may remember some of the cases I have prosecuted: the Vail stepfather who murdered his 13-year-old stepdaughter after using hidden cameras to spy on her in the bathroom; the fire department captain who killed three women, including his ex-wife, and escaped justice for 15 years; the UA track and field coach who threatened a student-athlete with a box cutter after she tried to end an emotionally abusive and coercive sexual relationship. As you read this, each of these men is behind bars.
Prosecuting these crimes requires specialized training. As Felony Training Supervisor, I taught prosecutors important methods we use to prove cases involving domestic and sexual violence. For example, in such cases we often work with experts who explain to jurors how power is used to control victim behavior.
In one case I prosecuted successfully at trial, a man beat his girlfriend repeatedly over a period of several days. Jurors may come to court with a flawed mindset that blames a victim in an abusive relationship for not leaving sooner. Experienced prosecutors work with experts to explain why someone might not leave right away, even in the face of horrific abuse. Sadly, experts see this power and control dynamic in abusive relationships so often that the psychology is well understood.
Leading prosecutors in the fight against domestic violence requires specialized training and experience, but it also requires passion for our work. Like many other kids, I was bullied, and from a young age, I dreamed of using words and ideas to hold bullies accountable in the courtroom. Fighting domestic violence in the courtroom has allowed me to do just that.
As a Democratic Party candidate for Pima County Attorney, I am proud of having devoted my career to supporting victims instead of attacking them, as defense attorneys
must routinely do. One of my opponents is a career defense lawyer, who curiously claims a record as a victim advocate. I am also proud to have managed the County
Attorney’s Criminal Division. I am the only candidate with experience recruiting, training, managing, and leading other prosecutors.
In the fight against intimate partner violence, you deserve a tested, experienced County Attorney to lead Pima County forward.
Jonathan Mosher is a prosecutor in the Pima County Attorney's Office and a Democratic candidate for Pima County Attorney.