By all accounts, Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead is a good person and a good leader of the state’s largest law enforcement agency. So says Gov. Doug Ducey.
That doesn’t make him above the law.
Recently, Milstead was stopped by a Yavapai County deputy speeding on Interstate 17 at more than 90 mph in a 75-mph zone, allegedly weaving through traffic. The deputy let Director Milstead off with a warning, despite state law which classifies anything over 85 mph as a Class 3 misdemeanor.
Most drivers have exceeded the speed limit, and many can report that they, too, have received warnings instead of costly traffic fines. Gov. Ducey issued a statement supporting his DPS director, calling him “one of the good guys,” and minimizing the traffic offense with a reference that likened what Milstead did to a Bible verse in John 8:7 (Let him who is without sin cast the first stone).
We beg to differ with the governor.
Col. Milstead is in a high-profile leadership position in Arizona as its leading law enforcement official. If he chooses not to follow the speed limit and gets off with a warning after a serious offense, his example encourages other drivers to disobey traffic laws.
To set an example, Col. Milstead should step forward and pay the appropriate fine and be subject to the same punishment as other drivers.
We don’t want to make more of this incident than necessary, but we do want our government leaders to appreciate the perspective of those they serve and respect the laws they are paid to enforce.
Escaping the punishment of a flagrant speeding offense continues to be a black eye for our state public officials. Last year, state Rep. Paul Moseley, a Republican from Lake Havasu, bragged after being stopped that he couldn’t be ticketed because he was on his way to the state capital. Never mind than he was clocked at 97 mph in a 75-mph zone. Moseley claimed “legislative immunity.”
What was Gov. Ducey’s statement after that incident?
“Let’s show the people of Arizona that their elected leaders will live under the same laws as every man and woman in this state,” he said in his Jan. 14, 2019, State of the State address.
Apparently, that edict doesn’t apply to DPS Director Milstead.
This originally appeared in the Sierra Vista Herald.