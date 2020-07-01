Our world has been turned upside down for the last few months amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hit particularly hard has been the small-business community. Though many businesses remained open during the six-week mandated shutdown, the stay-at-home orders severely limited most businesses’ ability to conduct commerce and remain profitable. A survey of our Chamber members indicated that remaining closed for another month could have seen as many as 40% of our local small businesses not recovering and closing permanently.
As our title suggests, the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce is an advocate for our member businesses in Green Valley and Sahuarita. We supported Gov. Ducey’s phased and reasonable reopening of the state in early May as a sorely needed lifeline to these businesses. The state issued “safe opening” guidelines for businesses to follow to help curb the spread and to develop public confidence that it was safe to patronize your local businesses. The Chamber has been diligent in sharing these guidelines with our members and the public.
The Green Valley Council has not been impervious to the difficulties of the last few months but causing a rift with the Town of Sahuarita should be avoidable. An unforced error was made recently by GVC President Thao Tiedt in using the Council’s weekly newsletter to attack Mayor Tom Murphy by name and the Town of Sahuarita in general. While we respect her concerns about the health-care crisis, it’s a fair question to ask if the statement “Sahuarita doesn’t value you as a person but would still take your money” is Ms. Tiedt’s personal opinion or is it an approved position of a majority of the Council?
Pima County mandated face masks, the Town of Sahuarita did not. The town supports and encourages CDC, Department of Labor, OSHA and Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines which includes the wearing of face masks, social distancing, sanitizing, etc. The town prefers education and encouragement to a virtually unenforceable mandate. And the vast majority of businesses in Sahuarita and Green Valley are doing what they can to follow the guidelines for the health of their employees and their customers!
The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce supports the Town of Sahuarita’s common-sense position in support of the business community and overall public safety. Recent reports on the cumbersome nature of the enforcement mechanisms in Pima County’s face mask mandate is reason enough to support the Town’s position.
The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce looks forward to the Green Valley Council getting back to regular order for the betterment of Green Valley. We also look forward to re-engaging in our cooperative “Partnership for an Enlightened Future” agreement so that all of Green Valley is represented, and that includes the business community.
Randy Graf is president and CEO of the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce.