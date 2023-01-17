Mark Cuban, and his Cost Plus prescription drug company has figured out how to do something important that our legislators have not. His company is providing prescription drugs at a significant discount over standard retail prices.
I recently saved over $100 on a 90-day supply of a generic migraine drug. That's about 40% less than any local pharmacy charges. By eliminating middlemen and excess bureaucracy, his company has found a way to deliver quality prescription drugs at reasonable prices. Why can't our legislators, Medicare, etc., do the same?
Jay Sherman
Green Valley
Not standing for it
I don’t mind people exercising their right to stand on the corner waving flags. I find that the most annoying thing I can do is ignore them. But Thursday, a guy crossed the line.
I was sitting in my car in the Sahuarita Safeway parking lot minding my own business, not even close to the store. It was a beautiful afternoon so I had my windows open. A car pulled up to mine. The driver asked me if I still supported Biden. I told him I was not going to engage in such a conversation. But he persisted, having noticed my very small bumper sticker and mentioning it. I told him again that I knew where he was going and that I wasn’t going to engage with him. After several rounds of this, he left, not getting what he stopped for.
There’s no doubt in my mind that I was singled out by this man because of both my bumper sticker and that I was a woman. I don’t really care what anyone’s politics are. But when someone is out intentionally looking for a fight, or thinks it might be fun to harass a woman, think again. I’ve got your number and every other man who thinks this is acceptable. You picked the wrong woman, fella.
