Mark Cuban, and his Cost Plus prescription drug company has figured out how to do something important that our legislators have not. His company is providing prescription drugs at a significant discount over standard retail prices.

I recently saved over $100 on a 90-day supply of a generic migraine drug. That's about 40% less than any local pharmacy charges. By eliminating middlemen and excess bureaucracy, his company has found a way to deliver quality prescription drugs at reasonable prices. Why can't our legislators, Medicare, etc., do the same?



