I hope that when there is more law enforcement for drivers who are speeding on La Canada and Abrego there is also some enforcement for maintaining the posted speed limit ("Radar speeds sign data leads to more enforcement," Page A1, Feb. 19).
I don’t speed when I drive in Green Valley/Sahuarita but I don’t drive below the posted speed limit either. When I leave home for an appointment I calculate how long it will take me to get to where I’m going at the posted speed limits. All too often I am frustrated by getting behind a driver who thinks going five or 10 miles below the posted limit is just fine. They are not in a hurry and have no place they have to be at a certain time, so too bad for me when I get stuck behind them. It is most difficult on Abrego and other streets that only have one lane in each direction and no way to pass. It’s also frustrating on the freeway when someone drives below the posted limit in the left lane. That is not only inconsiderate it is also hazardous. It forces other vehicles to pass you on the right, which is not safe.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone