I think a dog park should be built at the Canoa Hills Trails Park (former Canoa Hills golf course). We have so many dog owners in this area of Green Valley that walk their dogs on the sidewalks. Dogs like to run. The nearest dog parks are Sahuarita and Quail Creek.
A dog park in this area of Green Valley could serve a large part of our community and still allow the open area of the park. A lot of dog owners would be grateful. If you agree, send a message to the Green Valley Council.
Laverna Weichbrodt, Green Valley