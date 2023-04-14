Voters are barraged by headlines on gun violence and abortion. The GOP‘s position on these two issues is a paradox since they’re putting limits on abortion to increase life while lessening restrictions on guns, which destroy life.
Whose life is more important and why? Why does the life of a fused cell at conception have more rights than those of a living mother? Why does that gamete have more value than that of living school children? Further, Republicans have never shown care for life after a child is born. Why don’t they support adequate nutrition and educational opportunities for American children? Why this paradox?
The GOP stance requires a different lens. Fascists have historically subjugated women and the poor. When they limit women’s freedom, they eliminate dissension. If they can create targets of the marginalized, they can apply the law inequitably. The most naked recent example of this fascist strain was the Tennessee Legislature’s expulsion of Black representatives protesting gun violence. Fascists maintain power through force and weaponizing the law against their enemies. The GOP’s paradoxical positions on abortion and guns can be explained only as an authoritarian ideology.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone