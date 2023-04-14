Voters are barraged by headlines on gun violence and abortion. The GOP‘s position on these two issues is a paradox since they’re putting limits on abortion to increase life while lessening restrictions on guns, which destroy life.

Whose life is more important and why? Why does the life of a fused cell at conception have more rights than those of a living mother? Why does that gamete have more value than that of living school children? Further, Republicans have never shown care for life after a child is born. Why don’t they support adequate nutrition and educational opportunities for American children? Why this paradox?



