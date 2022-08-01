In the July 27 edition, an “In My View” ("Case could put elections into hands of legislators," Page A6) piece asserted that the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, was the first time that the Supreme Court of the United States “took away an individual Constitutional right.” I would respectfully ask if Roe v. Wade created any actual Constitutional right at all.
The Constitution itself is silent on the issue of abortion, and all 13 of the original states made it a crime, to one extent or another, to get or give abortions. It’s far-fetched to maintain that any actual Constitutional right to get an abortion ever existed, either before or after Roe. The Constitution itself did and does nothing to affect the matter, one way or the other.
The way to create new Constitutional rights is to amend the Constitution. So far, newly created post-Bill of Rights rights include the right of every citizen to be free and not a slave (13th Amendment), the right of women citizens to vote (19th Amendment), the right of citizens 18 to 20 years of age to vote (26th Amendment), etc.
SCOTUS in 1973 decided Roe as it did because those who advocated federal abortion rights lacked enough public support to push through a Constitutional amendment. (They still lack that support.) Roe was a power play, and a mistake, tactically and strategically, on the part of abortion advocates, because it left the issue to the tender mercies of future courts. Today’s SCOTUS isn’t very impressed, naturally enough, with the thoroughly unimpressive reasoning behind Roe.
Here’s the true lesson of Roe and Dobbs: what SCOTUS giveth, SCOTUS can taketh away. What SCOTUS cannot do is amend the Constitution.
