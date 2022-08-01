Purchase Access

In the July 27 edition, an “In My View” ("Case could put elections into hands of legislators," Page A6) piece asserted that the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, was the first time that the Supreme Court of the United States “took away an individual Constitutional right.” I would respectfully ask if Roe v. Wade created any actual Constitutional right at all.

The Constitution itself is silent on the issue of abortion, and all 13 of the original states made it a crime, to one extent or another, to get or give abortions. It’s far-fetched to maintain that any actual Constitutional right to get an abortion ever existed, either before or after Roe. The Constitution itself did and does nothing to affect the matter, one way or the other.



