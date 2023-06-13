I look forward to reading the editorial page. As I was reading the June 11 edition the letters “A Great Place to Be” by Louis Nave, then the “Welcome Your Preparedness Community” by Lynne Severe, I was left with the feeling of a community coming together to help those in a time of need.

Then I read the “Here’s your guy” letter by Randy Morrison and was saddened at how divisive it is. He stated, “Bottom line is you’ve lost your minds, and you are the worst thing to happen to modern America.” He literally called people, who don’t hold his same beliefs, “the worst thing to happen to modern America.” How divisive, and the juxtaposition to two fabulously encouraging letters, left me feeling hated, and sad for our country.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?