I look forward to reading the editorial page. As I was reading the June 11 edition the letters “A Great Place to Be” by Louis Nave, then the “Welcome Your Preparedness Community” by Lynne Severe, I was left with the feeling of a community coming together to help those in a time of need.
Then I read the “Here’s your guy” letter by Randy Morrison and was saddened at how divisive it is. He stated, “Bottom line is you’ve lost your minds, and you are the worst thing to happen to modern America.” He literally called people, who don’t hold his same beliefs, “the worst thing to happen to modern America.” How divisive, and the juxtaposition to two fabulously encouraging letters, left me feeling hated, and sad for our country.
I have not witnessed what he states in his letter: “We have a local campaign headquarters passing out 'Let’s go Brandon' stickers that wants us to believe that the filthy banner with the 'f-word' sitting next to them on our corner has nothing to do with them. ('Not Our Message,' Eileen Wilson, May 29).”
I have driven past that corner many times and have never seen any vulgarity displayed, sign or otherwise. I am a registered nurse, and I never question one’s beliefs, political or spiritual, when they are under my care. If I ask one about a religious preference, it is only so that I can better direct (my) care to facilitate their religious and cultural norms, when possible, and reasonable. I do not see color, rich, poor, political affiliation, ability to pay, etc. I see a human being, created by the same God, who need the services I can provide. From me they receive the professional nursing skills they deserve; delivered with respect, and compassion. Were this man ever to come under my purview of care, he would receive the same professional, compassionate care as do others.
Our differences don’t need to divide us. Thank you, Louis Nave and Lynne Severe, for your uplifting letters.
