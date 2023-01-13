Here we go again! Arizona Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, wants to eliminate Public Notices from newspapers through SB1006.

I do not want to go down the rabbit hole of lousy ideas Sen. Kavanagh has had over the years, but this recurring debate over public notices in newspapers is insidious. We have issues to resolve in this state, and on the list of importance, this one does not make the cut of "important." Hating the press is not a good enough reason for us engaged citizens.



John Courtis is retired executive director of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and owner of Advertising Development Services in Dewey.

