I recently had surgery at one of our fine hospitals in Tucson. All went well, including the recovery period in the hospital. This short time was overseen by an efficient nurse. She had an accent that I asked her about and she told me she was born and raised in Siberia.

After we discussed the weather in Siberia, I asked her what she thought of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. Ater telling me that her parents and other family still live in Siberia, she told me that Ukraine is under illegitimate leadership and that the government in Ukraine is corrupt. She and her family believe Putin is doing the correct thing in Ukraine.



