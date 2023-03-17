I recently had surgery at one of our fine hospitals in Tucson. All went well, including the recovery period in the hospital. This short time was overseen by an efficient nurse. She had an accent that I asked her about and she told me she was born and raised in Siberia.
After we discussed the weather in Siberia, I asked her what she thought of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. Ater telling me that her parents and other family still live in Siberia, she told me that Ukraine is under illegitimate leadership and that the government in Ukraine is corrupt. She and her family believe Putin is doing the correct thing in Ukraine.
I left the hospital maintaining a proper relationship with the staff, but it made me wonder about the rest of the population in Russia. I read and hear what news sources tell me, and it seems most of the world, or "our" part of the world believes Putin is waging a cruel war on people that don't deserve to be bombed, maimed and killed.
We have a dramatic difference of opinions in our country and perhaps Russia has the same contrast. Does it depend on who controls the information put out to us? Does it depend on what the government leadership decides what the news is? When the government controls change, even in a democracy, can the previous government leader tell us what did happen and what should happen to us, with our leadership? What are the similarities and differences between the United States and Russia, with leadership, past and present?
Certainly open-ended questions require accurate information from accredited news sources.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone