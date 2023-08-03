I would think that a newspaper serving a large senior population would refrain from publishing "amature hour" wanna-be-doctors diagnoses regarding Alzheimer's Disease ("Where we're headed," Aug. 6).
No matter your politics, most of us here have experience, sadly, with dementia patients. While Joe Biden is absolutely an older American, he displays, really, none of the major traits of someone who is suffering from that disease. Stumbling on a few words in a half-hour speech does not a dementia patient make, especially for someone who stuttered as a child.
To all those who cackle about President Biden's state of mind, perhaps you need to examine the mental stability of a blowhard who lost over 30 cases in court regarding "election fraud" who still wants to pretend someone stole an election from him that he clearly lost. What is wrong with the mental health of someone who thinks they won because they had bigger crowds during a pandemic? What leader in their right mind appears on a world stage with Putin to say he trusts that dictator more than our own intelligence? Who in their right mind would think Kim's people must really love him because they stand at attention when he enters the room? I could go on with hundreds of examples of his instability. I remind all those who defend him here, that the rest of us who do not watch our news from a station that was fined almost a billion dollars for broadcasting lies think you have lost your minds, and Joe Biden makes complete sense to us.
