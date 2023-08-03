I would think that a newspaper serving a large senior population would refrain from publishing "amature hour" wanna-be-doctors diagnoses regarding Alzheimer's Disease ("Where we're headed," Aug. 6).

No matter your politics, most of us here have experience, sadly, with dementia patients. While Joe Biden is absolutely an older American, he displays, really, none of the major traits of someone who is suffering from that disease. Stumbling on a few words in a half-hour speech does not a dementia patient make, especially for someone who stuttered as a child.



