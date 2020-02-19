I liked your history of daylight savings (“Our view from the sidelines,” Feb. 5). There is a bit more to the early story. In 1918, most factories were not illuminated by electric lighting. Rather, they relied on construction in which entire walls were composed of light metal framing that held small windows called window lights. The workday in these plants varied from eight to 10 hours, according to the daylight. Industrial unions which negotiated the length of the work day were still in the future. The new system intended to expand the hours of work and so enhance wartime production. Ergo, saving daylight for more work.
Electrical lighting of manufacturing was not widespread for years after daylight savings ended. Even power for the machines was often produced by steam driven overhead shafts to which belts were attached to drive individual machines. Electrical lighting for a work station was often produced by a gooseneck lamp. The restoration of daylight savings occurred similarly in wartime to increase production. The widespread use of industrial electric light and small electric motors for single work stations is a relatively new development.
Philip A. Korth, Green Valley