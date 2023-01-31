In Exodus 9:8-9 we read of the 10 disasters God brought upon Egypt when Pharaoh refused to free the enslaved Israelites. The ninth of these disasters was “The Plague of Darkness”; “darkness that can be felt.”
Many biblical scholars argue that “darkness was not a blotting out of the sun but a darkness afflicting the human heart.” The effect of the ninth plague was social and interpersonal, severing humanity one from the other. America today suffers from that darkness. The politics of hate, violence and distrust being spewed by the GOP leaders, inevitably, to a systemic failure to recognize the humanity of the “other.”
The utter silence of GOP leadership in the face of an onslaught of racist rhetoric that bombards the media is deafening. The horrific bludgeoning of Tyre Nichols is but one example of this pervading darkness; one of thousands in the past decade. There is light but we must search for it. We must recognize and refute the politics of hate; the politics of violence; the politics of lies and distrust. Shine your light into the darkness and reject it. Open your heart to the humanity of “the other.”
