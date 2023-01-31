In Exodus 9:8-9 we read of the 10 disasters God brought upon Egypt when Pharaoh refused to free the enslaved Israelites. The ninth of these disasters was “The Plague of Darkness”; “darkness that can be felt.”

Many biblical scholars argue that “darkness was not a blotting out of the sun but a darkness afflicting the human heart.” The effect of the ninth plague was social and interpersonal, severing humanity one from the other. America today suffers from that darkness. The politics of hate, violence and distrust being spewed by the GOP leaders, inevitably, to a systemic failure to recognize the humanity of the “other.”



