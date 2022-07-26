Purchase Access

During the January 6th hearings, we’ve heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Donald Trump and his allies worked together to try and overthrow our democracy because the 2020 presidential election didn’t go their way. Now, they’re working to make sure all of our elections go their way in the future, whether we vote for them or not.

Already, Trumpers in office have changed state laws to weaken our freedom to vote and threatened Republican election administrators who won’t go along with them. Now, they're running candidates for key election administration offices, from secretary of state to county clerk. Should they win their elections this fall, these officials won’t hesitate to overturn future elections if they or their MAGA allies lose.



