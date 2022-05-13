As your Pima County Attorney, I have a confession to make to the residents of Green Valley, Quail Creek, Sahuarita, Vail and Corona de Tucson.
When I filed to run for Pima County Attorney in November of 2019, I had a platform developed. That platform focused on reframing our prosecutorial priorities, understanding that where we could safely and appropriately move substance use disorder and mental illness into the medical and behavioral health arena, we would have increased labor and resources to focus on violent and victim crimes.
That platform has served us well, because it meant we fully staffed up our Domestic Violence, Special Victims and Major Crimes (Homicide/Violent) units immediately upon arrival in the spring of 2021 during a persistent homicide spike that began with the pandemic a year earlier.
But it turned out my platform wasn’t complete.
Recall that in November of 2019, we were in the heady days before COVID. We actually gathered in person, willy-nilly, if you will. There were no masks, and we embraced one another freely. As a brand-new candidate for county-wide office, I engaged in dozens of “house parties,” where I was in living rooms listening to resident concerns.
At the time, I thought I would make my way around the entire county, and I chose the Green Valley area as my starting point.
I was there for much of late 2019 and early 2020, listening. And that’s when my platform took on a new pillar: fraud and scams.
This is my confession. Fraud and scam were not on my radar, not a priority.
But as I moved from your living room, to your neighbor’s home, to your sister’s home, to the Grill at Quail Creek, to Continental Shopping Plaza, every single residence had been struck in some form or fashion by an attempted, or sometimes successful scam.
You know the kind: your car is out of warranty; your Social Security number is jeopardized; your “grandson” needs an emergency loan.
It was clear that the area was being heavily targeted and exploited.
It made my blood boil.
I dove into the subject matter fully and discovered that the Pima County Attorney’s Office hadn’t had a dedicated fraud unit in 20 years, and the chief complaint from residents was simply not even having a number to call when a fraud occurred. The State does extraordinary work on complex fraud and elder abuse, and the Feds go after banks and money laundering. But there was nowhere to report a gift card scam or $200 missing from a paycheck. There was no safety net in the County for small losses, at a time when a small loss could endanger the mortgage payment or the rent.
I promised to change that, and within eight weeks of my administration, we launched a new PCAO Fraud Unit.
I thought it was ambitious, but the team was determined to make it in time for National Consumer Protection Week. Along with a dedicated prosecutor and staff in-house, we also launched the Southern Arizona Fraud Task Force that brings together 30 different agency fraud detectives and prosecutors from all over Southern Arizona monthly to discuss and investigate the patterns of fraud and scam.
Rachel Kaplan, who interned in our office, played a role in the early outreach to increase awareness, creating a slide presentation to inform vulnerable people about the threat of fraud.
“It was taken to senior centers and churches and other places where people meet to educate them on what fraud looks like and how it can affect them,” she said.
Nick Spare, who first led PCAO’s Fraud Unit, said his time leading the new unit was gratifying for his team and beneficial to fraud victims.
“There were so many cases that are considered run-of-the-mill and were so often swept under the rug,” Spare said. “I think that’s made a big difference in terms of moving these cases forward. I think it’s made a big difference in terms of these victims recovering something and knowing that there’s been some kind of consequence for those who defrauded them.”
And, at the year anniversary of our new fraud unit, we have already reached the milestone of one million dollars ordered in restitution for victims. $1,000,000 is satisfying to write out. That’s the result of hardworking civil servants fighting for you and trying to restore you to financial health.
Spare noted that successful prosecution of contractor fraud provided the bulk of the funds for victim restitution. But so many smaller dollar cases were also pursued.
Helping older citizens see justice delivered was particularly gratifying, he said.
“We have caretakers taking advantage of vulnerable elderly people. Identity theft has a big impact on people’s lives,” he said. “In the contracting cases, people lost their life savings really, and I wanted to make sure they felt heard and knew that the process is working for them.”
While winning full restitution in fraud cases is difficult, the prosecutors at PCAO have succeeded in attaching restitution requirements to plea agreements, ensuring victims recover some of what they’d lost or the defendant defaults on the agreement and faces harsher consequences.
It is with this tremendous momentum and dedication that we welcome Julia Kaiserman back to our Office as our incoming lead prosecutor for fraud cases, to make sure the Unit grows.
It helps to listen. It’s so informative to be in your living rooms, listening to the concerns of the day. I am hopeful the pandemic wanes so I can start my journey all over again, to see you at the Plaza soon.
In the meantime, if you suspect fraud or scam, reach out right away at www.pcao.pima.gov or at (520) 724-5666.