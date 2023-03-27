Sad and disturbing – what it is like to witness our greatest national right of free speech steadily under attack by the current leader of Pima County Board of Supervisors, Chair Adelita Grijalva. Her efforts to erode citizens’ right to address their elected officials began during the Jan. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting, at the time set aside for attendees to voice their concerns, the “Call to the Public." 

In her first meeting holding the gavel, Chair Grijalva completely disregarded the rules, the tradition, and the implicit understandings of the Call to the Public, and instead turned the session into an unmitigated fiasco, with threats galore, and statements deemed “uncivil” and against “community norms." Chair Grijalva repeatedly interrupted a speaker, adjourned the meeting, and ordered the supervisors into a conference room for a prolonged discussion. Chair Grijalva’s actions that day fanned the flames of an already ignited issue.



Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy represent District 4, which includes Green Valley. 

