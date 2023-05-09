Loneliness is not a joke. It has public health consequences.
Individuals who report feeling lonely (60% of Americans) are more likely to die prematurely. People who are lonely are more likely to exercise less and eat less nutritiously. They are more likely to smoke and drink heavily. In addition, social isolation is associated with a 50% increase in the risk of dementia.
All this raises healthcare costs, even for you. Medicare alone spends an extra $6.7 billion per year caring for socially isolated older adults.
What can you do? Say “hi” to your neighbor. Reach out with a note or gift of homemade baked goods to a person on your street who does not get out much. Pass on your newspaper to someone on your block who does not get it. Maybe, reading articles will spur them on to subscribing and becoming more in touch with what is happening in Green Valley.
The cure for loneliness is not shaming, blaming, and ridiculing those who feel lonely. It is in reaching out to make a difference in someone else’s life.
Susan L. Schoenbeck, MSN, RN
Green Valley
Editor's note:On May 3, we published a story (read it here) introducing Green Valley Cares, a grassroots initiative to address loneliness and other issues in our community. The effort is being led by Lynne Severe. If you’d like to volunteer or learn more, contact her at: lynnesevere1@gmail.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone