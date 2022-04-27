Purchase Access

According to Trisha Campbell, a “Planned community“ is responsible for roaming teenagers or something (NABUR comments, April 24, Page A6).

In the 70s, I was a “roaming teenager.” My friends and I never engaged in “vandalism,” depending upon your definition. I do recall the flipping of picnic tables and putting one in a tree at the local playground. Quite the roaming teenager group effort. I also recall some carving of initials and a bit of graffiti on the slide. I can even picture some kids stuffing a toilet if one had been available. Some neighborhoods were worse.

Here’s the solution to the bathroom vandalism problem in Sahuarita: Close them all and remove the fountains. If you need to use a bathroom, go home. Everyone. And don’t whine about the suffering of the masses because of the actions of a few. No one is entitled to a bathroom so close to home.

Cameras as the solution? One swing of a bat…POOF! Think like a teenager, for Pete’s sake.

Maybe if all those expensive-to-maintain amenities are shut down those roaming teenagers will be limited to the creation of graffiti, which is still a pain in the rear but will continue from generation to generation.

Laurie Cirrincione

Green Valley



