Thank you for your article on Nick Pierson ("He wants us all to understand PCC," Page A6, Oct. 9). A person running for office who has identified problems and is actually talking about specific solutions. How refreshing.

I am a graduate of a community college and feel blessed that this low-cost alternative was available. It allowed me and many others to complete the first two years of study and prepared us to move on to a four-year institution. I was able to complete my degree and the impact on my life has been hugely positive.



