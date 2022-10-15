Thank you for your article on Nick Pierson ("He wants us all to understand PCC," Page A6, Oct. 9). A person running for office who has identified problems and is actually talking about specific solutions. How refreshing.
I am a graduate of a community college and feel blessed that this low-cost alternative was available. It allowed me and many others to complete the first two years of study and prepared us to move on to a four-year institution. I was able to complete my degree and the impact on my life has been hugely positive.
At the time I attended the curriculum was college prep. Later, when hard times hit, I watched the addition of vocational training for many disciplines, which provided a low-cost local alternative for learning a trade. I could not have been prouder of my school. Piersons suggestion to add financial literacy is timely and well-founded.
We need to recognize how important community college is and support Pierson's vision of an enhanced mission. Also it is time to put aside this phony dialogue that attempts to separate those with college educations from those without higher degrees. The truth is that all are needed and deserve to be respected. To function our country needs mechanics, carpenters, etc., just as much as we need doctors, CPAs, etc.
