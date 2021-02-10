It was a minor miracle that we even had a Super Bowl this time.
But easier to predict than Tampa Bay’s runaway win was the less-than-marvelous spin spun about players bad-mouthing each other.
Big deal.
Some reports emphasized the taunting, pushing, shoving and name-calling.
The story was the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over Kansas City, led by sterling performances by quarterback Tom Brady and former University of Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Unfortunately, right up there in or near the lead paragraph of a lot of journalistic efforts, was the taunting, name-calling and finger-wagging.
Oh well, what’s good reporting without that stuff?
It’s just that this time it seemed a big overdone in view of the circumstances — the Covid-19 plague, the stadium seats dominated by cardboard cutouts, and the effort it took simply to make the game possible.
In too many accounts it seemed the take was this: Kansas City lost, Tampa Bay didn’t win. Horse noir.
We might have expected it, though. At least one guy wrote that the Bucs eviscerated KC. Yikes. Disembowelment right in front of our eyes.
But come on, people. In a real world of pandemic, a terrible death toll everywhere, the incredible — successful — race for a vaccine, the scramble to decide who gets vaccinated first, the rules and physical plan for administering it ….
A real world of churches and schools closed, struggling mightily to reopen…
Businesses shut down, many permanently.
Then the absolutely heartwarming news that in spite of all this we actually had a Super Bowl…
It makes such a fuss over trash-talk among the players laughable.
And the emphasis by the media on such childishness ridiculous.
Here’s a news flash for the boys and girls highlighting that garbage: It goes on all the time, in every game.
They call each other names and sometimes those names are naughty.
They try to harass, intimidate, bully and distract each other as much as they can, from the time they trot onto the field in their pastel-colored spikes.
It’s part of the game.
And I suppose TV guys and sports scribblers write about it as part of their game, and their wide-eyed innocence. Or laziness.
But a year after the first COVID-19 death in this country, by the time the NFL somehow managed to arrange a Super Bowl LV there were well over 450,000 fatalities.
And it matters a hell of a lot less who won, who lost and who talked trash than the blessed fact we had a game at all.