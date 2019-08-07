What do Sprouts and Dennis Quaid have in common?
They tell anybody who’s listening that the long-overlooked area south of Tucson has a blossoming cool quotient.
When Sprouts opened in Sahuarita in early 2018, it meant national chains — beyond fast food — had confidence in the area. Now, we’ve landed a concert by Dennis Quaid & the Sharks, the actor’s longtime band.
Talk about a big fish.
The Sept. 14 concert is hosted by the Greater Green Valley Community Foundation, and 10 area non-profits will rake in some of the benefits. It’ll be held at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa. Tickets are $30 and available at a lot of places, including the GGVCF website: https://ggvcf.org. Check out the sponsors there — too many to mention — and buy your tickets from your favorite to help them out. (Tickets won’t be available at the door.)
What’s in store that afternoon? Well, it turns out the Hollywood pretty-boy has a set of pipes! He and the band have been together nearly 20 years, and released their first studio album in 2018.
If you’re more of a movie buff, you’ll remember him from “Breaking Away,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Rookie.”
Heaven knows how Foundation executive director Michelle Phillips landed Quaid, but suffice it to say she never gives up.
As for the Foundation — her day job when she’s not playing concert promoter — it continues its work aiding non-profits with an eye on sustainability and training. It’s important work and they do it well. We’ll revisit them in-depth when they hit their 50th soon.
Till then, get those Quaid tickets and get ready for a memorable concert Sept. 14.
—Dan Shearer