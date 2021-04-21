The smoke will clear before the smell.
That takes time.
Like forever, maybe longer. As long as people remember the hurt, and resent the harm.
Arizona men’s basketball, as you no doubt know, has changed leadership, hired a new coach.
lt had to happen.
Rules were broken, recruits brought in unfairly, underhandedly and — forgive the naiveté — unsportsmanlike.
The school, hoping to forestall heavier penalties by the NCAA, voluntarily sat out the lucrative post-season tournament this year, an admirable move.
Self-discipline would have been unnecessary, though, if there had been more self-control in the program, which is why the Wildcats have a new coach.
Well, good for them.
But they’ll still have to deal with the national governing body, the NCAA, which is almost certain to add a lot more discipline to what the school self-administered.
The team may miss a lot of post-season tournaments … and the big money that can bring.
Probation is as expensive as it is hurtful.
Will those packed houses return to McKale Center on the UA campus? And with the same crazy devotion and support?
Maybe. But it will take time.
Fans like winners and it figures to be a while before Arizona men’s basketball wins as big and as often as those folks in the bleachers are accustomed.
I don’t know what it is about college basketball that makes it so absurdly vulnerable to corruption but, to various degrees, hornswoggling of this sort has been going on for a lifetime or more.
In 1949, three University of Kentucky players were charged with each accepting $500 bribes to shave points, hold down the score, in a game against Loyola of Chicago.
As a personal note, I was 10 or 11 at the time that scandal broke — “overflowed” is a better metaphor — and I have never cared as much for the game since. I’m sure millions feel the same.
Just a couple of years later, 1950-51, it hit the fan again. Seven schools and 32 players were involved this time.
It has happened on and off ever since.
Tommy Lloyd, the new Arizona coach, has a major challenge in restoring the Wildcats to championship form, and a bigger one in restoring their integrity and honor.
He seems to have the right stuff.
Now he has to make certain the program does.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter who writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News.