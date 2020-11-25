Thanksgiving won’t be quite the same, anywhere, this time. Especially in those states limited to six people at dinner.
Imagine… six people seated six feet apart. That’s going to require a good-sized table.
And some serious policy implications could present themselves.
For instance:
“Pass the gravy, please.”
Best to try that one sidearm.
It brings new meaning to that down-home delicacy “throwed rolls.” One would not want to ask to have the silverware passed in this fashion, especially knives.
Used to be on Thanksgiving across the U.S., families got together — more than six people, closer than six feet apart.
And dinner was served every year at the same precise moment: Halftime of the football game.
There are some football games scheduled even in this strange pandemic year, but as we’ve come to expect, actual kickoff will depend on COVID-19 testing.
• • •
A friend in Prescott sent this story of pre-Thanksgiving grocery shopping.
Approaching an employe at the frozen food section, the shopper asked the young man:
“Do these turkeys get bigger?”
To which he replied:
“No ma’am, they’re dead.”
• • •
Another shopper, in another town, in a dither, asked an aproned shelf-stocker, “Aisle Two, where is it? I can’t find it.”
Stocker: “It’s Between Aisle One and Aisle Three.”
Shopper: “Oh, thank you ever so much.”
• • •
Tales from the television frontier…
The crawler at the bottom of the screen delivered this sports update the other day:
“Alabama dominant in 63-3 win.” Ya think?
• • •
And finally, an evening TV newsperson announced:
“The homeless are exempt from the governor’s stay-at-home order.”
Makes sense, I guess.
Corky Simpson writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News.