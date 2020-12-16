Oh, boy!
Another disrespectful team nickname has been ash-canned, this time the Cleveland Indians.
And don’t we feel better now, free of guilt, etc.?
Well, yes and no.
Back in 1915, when the team’s owner, Charles W. Somers, asked the Cleveland baseball writers to help come up with a new club name, “Indians” sounded cool.
But that was 105 years ago and some things have changed.
Indians isn’t cool to a lot of people so the name has been discarded — along with the other names by which the ball team was once known:
Bluebirds, Broncos and Naps (not because they fell asleep during games but because of their wonderful star player, Napoleon Lajoie).
As most Green Valley residents know, the Indians trained in Tucson for nearly half a century, from the late 1940s to early ’90s.
A change in ownership led to a short training period in Florida.
Then the Tribe moved back to Arizona for training, settling in the Phoenix area along with 14 other Major League teams. The ex-Indian ball team now trains in Goodyear.
So, by what name shall we call this group of professional ballplayers managed so well by former University of Arizona star Terry Francona?
Who knows?
“Tribe,” the shortened version — a sort of nickname-nickname — fits better in a headline than “Indians” and has been mentioned.
But, after all, Tribe is another way to say the I-word, isn’t it?
How about “Titos,” by which nickname Francona is known, as was his father, a great player for the Indians in the 1950s and 60s.
Naw, even though it’s an endearment, Titos would sound too much like potato chips or something. Besides, they tried a player nickname — Naps — before.
A friend in Green Valley has suggested “Burning Rivers,” in honor of the 1969 Cuyahoga River catching fire because of heavy pollution and the ineffectiveness of the City of Cleveland’s pollution abatement program.
The burning river blaze lasted about 20 minutes, according to historians, before it was brought under control.
Changing the Cleveland ball club’s nickname is in line with the Washington, D.C., football team, which dropped “Redskins” to much applause, especially among those who suffer guilt about such things.
The new nickname, “Washington Football Team,” doesn’t exactly light fires in the hearts of fans, you would think. On the other hand, it being Washington, D.C., who knows?
Whatever.
The Cleveland Indians are officially a part of the past, and my personal suggestion for changing the name to “Cuyahoga County Indians” isn’t likely to advance to the final round.
The point is, times change. What once was acceptable is now scorned for insensitivity. And that’s good or bad depending on how you feel about nicknames.
Some people don’t like “Demon Deacons,” the nickname of Wake Forest University. “Fighting Irish” of Notre Dame is kinda iffy, too — but ask the football fans in South Bend, Ind., to dump that name and you’d better duck — you’re likely to be in for …. well, a fight.
Nicknames are generally a good idea, I think, but fans of sports teams need to be aware that times do change.
And what those football and basketball and other athletes fight furiously for today ….
Could be insulting to a handful of folks tomorrow.
And thus in need of redemption from sin, real or imagined.
Corky Simpson writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News.