A loathing media throws a full-court defense on a president who looks out upon them with the same civility he would give a gathering of green flies.
A worried nation watches.
Reporters’ questions are hidden in abrasive darts thrown at the man they detest.
He riffles.
They whine.
Then he serves them a compassionate condescension.
And a confused public wonders, whom can it turn to in the scariest, craziest situation of our lifetime.
We sit and watch a sketchy, perfunctory update from a guy who acts like he has a tee-time about halfway through an emergency meeting.
And words coming out of the press conference are as frightening as those going in:
Pandemic … shutdown … lockdown … death … recession … wartime privation … financial crisis … panic buying … tragic impact … lost jobs … sick children … nursing home disasters … quarantine … social distancing … brutal contagion …
We need a referee.
No, we need three referees, like in basketball. Men in striped shirts armed with loud whistles.
“Technical foul.”
“Out of bounds.”
“Too many steps.”
“Hacking.”
Especially hacking. Too much of that going on, on both sides. And that’s the trouble — not the hacking but the sides.
We keep hearing how much better it would be if we all came together, if there weren’t opposing sides in this crisis. But those who tell us that are hellbent on just the opposite.
They want a clear victory over the jerks they abominate. The president sees the media as his enemy, and the media sees the president as their enemy.
It’s like watching a game of ping-pong.
And we, the people, are the poor little plastic ball getting hammered back and forth, back and forth.
Bad enough that we have a deadly global virus sweeping our world ….
The poison warfare between our leader and those who broadcast his ideas and decisions only makes the matter worse.
C’mon, Prez.
C’mon, Press
Get your acts together, both of you.
