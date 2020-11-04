Not watching sports is becoming a growing pastime in this country and you have to wonder if the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis could change forever our infatuation with competitive games, especially at the professional level.
It passeth all understanding — going full speed — how so much could go wrong in one calendar year.
Pandemics and politics are at the top of a very high stack of curses and afflictions wreaked upon poor 2020.
While Sport has nowhere near the importance of staying well and praying for a way out of this plague, it has always been a joyful (and therefore healthy) distraction from the usual toils and snares of real life.
Sport is also a major entertainment industry in which strong young athletes become as wealthy as kings, often wealthier.
They do this by bouncing a ball … or kicking, throwing or swatting it with a stick.
That magnificent and swanky way of life — millions of dollars a year for some, to play a game — could become a thing of the past.
Leagues frantically put together shortened seasons and squeezed them into shortened schedules this year because of the pandemic.
Games have been played in giant stadiums completely empty. No fans. Or very few fans “socially” spaced as far apart as possible to prevent people from sneezing on each other.
Or coughing. Or talking loudly. Talking loudly at a football game? Gee, when did that happen?
And on top of all that, players have occasionally refused to play, and teams have canceled or rescheduled games in order that the athletes could protest over racial justice issues.
Rich as a rajah or not, the players have a right to protest.
And they did this year.
But most fans don’t tune in on television to watch players not play.
Even though the fans might understand, even though a lot of them might agree with the demonstrations, rallies, sit-ins or walk-outs — that’s not why they turn on the game.
The only strike most of us want to see is the kind a ballplayer does with a Louisville Slugger.
We may or may not side with professional athletes politically, or in their labor and social protests. And that’s OK.
It’s what happens between the lines that we enjoy, that we cheer. The point is, the political things are not why we watch the games.
And when the pandemic ends, a labor dispute or other argument won’t be the reason in-person fans pay top-dollar to park, buy a ticket and find a seat in the stadium.
Pro athletes kneel down, refuse to stand, walk off — or refuse to show up in the first place — because they have discovered there are some things in life more important than the games they play.
Wonder what they’ll do when their fans make the same discovery.
Corky Simpson is a retired columnist and reporter. He writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News.