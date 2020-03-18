Wash your hands and try not to touch your face.
OK, it will never be carved in granite on some great monument, but for now it’s the best we’ve got to galvanize the country in the midst of the coronavirus scare.
What we’re not doing — at this time — overshadows what we can do.
Such as cancelling sporting events like the NCAA Basketball Tournament, not to mention the Pacific-12 Conference and other league tournaments, calling off Major League Baseball spring training and the PGA Tour Players Championship in golf.
Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State will have no spring football games.
There’s talk the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo could be called off if this epidemic continues to spread and grow.
Disneyland and Broadway have been affected.
More importantly, doors have been closed at many churches and schools until we get a handle on this expanding sickness.
What a mess.
Walk into a local store and people are either wearing masks or walking around holding an arm in front of their face like Dracula.
We’re told not to shake hands anymore, just wave or touch elbows.
Touch elbows? Aren’t we supposed to be sneezing in our elbows?
What a mess, indeed.
Exactly what a coronavirus does to our cells and organs and whatnot … nobody seems to know.
But what it has already done to life in general is turn it upside-down.
Where do we go for inspiration?
President Trump, better at tweeting than inspiring, has said things like “It’s going away. We want it to go away with very, very few deaths.”
One of his opponents, the Washington Post, accused the President of being “relentlessly optimistic.”
For his part, presidential candidate Joe Biden offered these inspirational words: “Unfortunately this virus has laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration.”
Thanks, Joe.
Bernie Sanders, also seeking the presidency, said the coronavirus was “on the scale of major war.” Uh huh.
The dumbest thing said so far was by CNBC’s Rick Santelli, who suggested, “Maybe we’d be better off” if everybody was infected with the virus “because it would shorten the impact on the economy.”
In his apology, Rick said, “It was just a stupid thing to say.”
LeBron James, the basketball superstar, tweeted, “Man we’re cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc., etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020.”
Gov. Doug Ducey said, “Arizonans should not panic — our approach will be calm and steady.”
A touch of class as well as inspiration has been shown by actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson. They’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and are in “hospital isolation” in Australia, where he is filming a movie.
Hanks sent word that “we’re taking it one day at a time” during their quarantine, and thanked “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us …. we are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else (because) there are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”
How bad is the situation?
Well, it seems possible for the first time in history the most popular items for sale in our stores as the Easter season approaches won’t be chocolate eggs — but toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Entire aisles in some stores are cleaned out as soon as supplies of sanitizer and tissue are restocked.
It’s frustrating and a bit frightening. And in the midst of the storm the most encouraging words we’ve heard are:
Wash your hands and try not to touch your face.
Corky Simpson is a retired sports columnist.