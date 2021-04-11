Thank you, coach. No further questions at this time.
Sean Miller has been invited not to return as University of Arizona basketball coach — and generously compensated under the settlement — as the school awaits word on its punishment for five major NCAA violations while he was in charge of the program.
The school and the 52-year-old coach reportedly agreed to a parting of ways Wednesday.
There are nine total violations charged against the Wildcats, including lack of responsibility by the head coach.
The school voluntarily disciplined itself — don’t they all? — and bypassed the NCAA Tournament this year among other things.
But self-punishment and NCAA retribution are rarely on the same page, or even in the same book.
Miller coached UA for 12 years, won 302 games and five Pacific-12 Conference championships while earning $2.5 million a year plus $400,000 annually from corporate deals.
The school is looking for his replacement, who is not likely to draw anywhere near that much money.
The trouble started in September 2017 when then-assistant coach Book Richardson was arrested and accused of taking $20,000 in bribes. Under a plea bargain, Richardson admitted taking the money for the purpose of paying recruits and leading them to a specific agent for representation.
Richardson was imprisoned for three months.
Miller is a good coach and if this scandal keeps him from another college job it isn’t likely to hinder him from one in professional basketball. If he’s interested.
Meanwhile, what about the job he has just been fired from?
The University of Arizona team, some believe, could be banned from lucrative post-season competition for as long as five years.
Miller is a wealthy man, or should be, and it’s unlikely he’ll suffer much while waiting for the NBA opportunity that’s surely to come.
Maybe he’ll have time to work on his public relations, particularly as it applies to the media. It was awful in his relationship with much of the media in Tucson.
Generally speaking, you could say Sean and the local press shared the insult of each others’ presence.
It was snark-invested waters for sure.
Thus his time in Tucson wasn’t festooned in fluttery newsprint prose. Quite the opposite.
He treated print reporters like green flies and they treated him like a snide, sarcastic dictator.
So here we go again.
Another over-emphasized college sport has brought misfortune and shame to the school, unhappiness to the loyal fans and probably a few years as a beaten-up loser of a program.
Questionable causes have consequences. Thus it has always been, thus it always will be.
Hopefully the next coach will follow the rules more closely.
By doing so he may not make as much money but he’ll be richer by far in ways that count the most.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter and columnist. He writes a weekly column for the Green Valley News.