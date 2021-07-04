As of July 1, it’s official: We have entered the era of the professional college athlete.
Those marvelous young people who run and jump and throw things for the honor and glory of The Old School are now commodified.
They are commodities.
Objects, items, articles of trade or commerce … as well as students, some (though by no means all) actually in search of an education.
The NCAA, governing body of college sports, has yielded to the N.I.L.
Up for sale is the Name, Image and Likeness of college sportsmen and sportswomen considered of commercial value.
The green light has been given to something up to now illegal, illegitimate, felonious and downright naughty.
Lifted from under the table and placed next to the main dish is a price tag on the star quarterback, point guard, shortstop, goalie, whatever.
Joe’s Bar, Al’s Body & Fender Shop, the Sorrowful Mortuary — whoever and whatever steps up with the most cash can now advertise that the star youngster wants his fans to patronize the establishment... the one that now pays him or her as pitch-person, completely within the rules.
Once and for all, that old slander “The best team money can buy” becomes legitimate, just and fair.
And no big-time, big-college athlete will have to worry about starving to death, or freezing in the cold, or being unable to upgrade to the latest smart phone device. Or have to drive a clunker.
“Buy your nails at Dale’s Discount Hardware. Touchdown Tommy does — or would, if he knew how to drive them.”
“Come in and dunk a donut the way Too-Tall McCall dunks a basketball.”
“Smasher Schmidt tackles our Monster Burger the way he tackles opponents. Come on in and try one yourself.”
“KDUD Television — we have exclusive rights to the star running back. He only talks to us. Tune in and see.”
Time marches on. What’s illegal today may be perfectly legal tomorrow.
Let’s just hope the NCAA doesn’t cave in again, ride with the snide tide, and at some point approve gunfights in the dorm.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter. He writes a column for the Green Valley News.