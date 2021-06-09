The idea of putting college athletes on salary to run fast, jump high, dunk — and celebrate themselves — is as crude as it is inevitable.
The first step is well underway.
States are gathering political force to allow athletes to sell their name, image and likeness for commercial profit.
Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico have such laws ready to begin July 1.
State laws are bringing down the walls and hallowed halls of amateur athletics, and as one Oregon politician, Peter Courtney, put it so succinctly about legislation proposed in that state: “This isn’t just a bill. This is a movement.”
Indeed it is.
It’s a movement that can’t miss in a world where there’s no longer a place for the idea of playing for love of the game.
Or playing merely for the $36,615 out-of-state tuition at the University of Oregon. It’s $36,718 at the University of Arizona.
And it’s $53,529 at Stanford. They’re all in the same conference, and those tuitions are free to scholarship athletes. As well as other things for which the common student must pay.
Scholarship jocks not only get tuition free, they also get books, room and board and a yearly stipend of $2,000 to $4,000. Not to mention free medical care, free tutorial help and, of course, free training in the sport of their choice.
OK, schools make millions of dollars from their football and basketball programs — or did, before the pandemic.
And the people pushing pay-for-play via athletes selling themselves to advertisers, insist the athletes should get a cut of that money.
Maybe so. But perhaps coaches could share some of their wealth with the kids who make it possible.
Nick Saban, football coach at Alabama, is paid $9 million a year. John Calipari, basketball coach at Kentucky, gets $8 million. Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, who has announced he will retire after the next season, is paid $7 million.
It’s not unusual for a coach in either sport to knock down $2.5 to $5 million a year.
But back to the ordinary student for a second. What about her and him — the ones for whom the college was built?
Well, if they want to get paid to go to college they’ll have to run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and lift maybe 300 to 500 pounds.
Politicians and others pushing for professional college football and basketball players invoke loftier motives in their cause. “Many of them are black,” says state Sen. James Manning Jr., of Oregon, himself black. “They are promised a free education, but there’s nothing free about it.”
That’s debatable.
At the Power 5 conferences (Pac-12, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and SEC), players get, in addition to free tuition, books, room and board, etc., that stipend of $2,000 to $4,000 a year, plus any grants they might qualify for. And at some schools athletes even get free snacks whenever they feel a bit hungry between free meals.
ESPN analysts estimate that when the amateurism idea is gone completely, the most famous student-athletes could earn from $1,000 to $1 million off name and likeness rights, depending on the sport and the city or state where the school is located.
That should help pay for the union dues when college athletes are organized to bargain collectively, as they most surely will be, probably sooner than later.
The players ought to get along nicely for the year or two they’re in college before they sign multi-multi-million NFL contracts.
Like it or not, professional college athletes are the future. That’s as certain as dry, hot summers in Arizona.
All right, you say, at least our high school and peewee players are not yet for sale.
But they may be next.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter.