Nice try, baseball.
As I type these words our National Pastime, our boon companion, has returned —to television screens — but for how long?
It depends on how well the teams can compete against COVID-19. Right now it doesn’t look good.
Too many players testing positive.
The abbreviated schedule had hardly begun when the list of those testing positive started showing, day by day.
How long our beloved hum-babes continues will depend on the risk to those who are healthy — whether, for example, they are willing to walk into a visitors clubhouse where other teams may have left bread crumbs, tobacco stains and, more importantly, traces of the virus.
It was the best of news in the worst of times when Major League Baseball returned, a shining field of hope in a depressing mist of gloom.
What a relief from coronavirus updates, political garbage and race riots, to have the greatest game of them all make a comeback.
But even if the 2020 season survives, cut back as it is to 60 games, it will be the strangest year of all time.
Masks in the dugout and the baseline coaching boxes, no high-fives, no spitting sunflower seeds or tobacco juice or anything else (yeah, what a sacrifice !) and strangest of all:
No fans.
The cardboard-cutout cheering sections we’ve seen in the empty grandstands are amusing and a nice try as well. They’re a symbolic tribute to those who keep the game alive by showing up. Without the fans there can be no baseball.
Except this season. They can’t show up at the ballpark because of the pandemic.
Baseball without real spectators in the seats. Do we need more proof than that, that these are far from normal times?
Baseball players, owners and administrators are giving it their best shot. Under the circumstances we could ask for nothing more.
Keep chasing those high fly balls, fellas …. but watch out for the wall.
Corky Simpson is a retired sportswriter. He writes a regular column for the Green Valley News.